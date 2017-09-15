Aaron Carter refused free rehab stay

Aaron Carter turned down a free rehab stay.

The troubled 29-year-old singer - who admitted to taking a mixture of benzodiazepines and opiates to alleviate his stress and anxiety - was offered the chance to be treated at the Alo House rehabilitation centre but refused.

Speaking on 'The Doctors' TV show, Dr. Travis Stork said: "Aaron is dealing with so much ... He says to all of us and to me, 'I am a man of my word'. The Alo House is ready and willing to take Aaron. He is yet to take those steps to go there. He repeatedly tells me that this is what he plans to do, and he's not going to do it for anyone else but himself. But Aaron also has a lot of things and reasons - I'm not going to use the word 'excuses' because that's not what I want to use - but concerts, everyone knows some legal things ... The mentality is, 'Once I can get these taken care of, then I will go.'"

Aaron's sister Leslie died from a drug overdose and Dr Stork admitted he is worried for Aaron because most of his support comes from social media rather than people in his life.

He said: "The people who body shamed him, that hurts him even more than it would hurt the normal individual. I would just say, 'Aaron, we're all still rooting for you.' If you are a fan of Aaron's, if you know Aaron, if you're part of his support network, tell Aaron that it's ok to do this for himself."

However, Aaron's team have insisted that the singer - who was interviewed about his health on 'The Doctors' - is determined to work on getting better but wants to do so privately.

His representative told Entertainment Tonight: "Aaron is committed to working on his wellness and being the best person and performer possible. Whatever path he chooses to go down to better himself, he will do so privately and quietly. More than anything else, he is grateful for the constant support and love from his fans and he looks forward to a bright future."