Harry Dean Stanton dead at 91

Harry Dean Stanton has died.

The 91-year-old actor - best known for his roles in 'Twin Peaks,' 'Big Love,' and 'Pretty in Pink' - died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday (09.15.17).

'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch paid tribute to the star on social media, saying: "There went a great one. There's nobody like Harry Sean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) - and a great human being - so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!! (sic)"

Director Edgar Wright tweeted: "RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: 'Alien', 'Paris Texas', 'Repo Man' (sic)."

'Pretty In Pink' actor Jon Cryer tweeted: "Was an honor, man (sic)," while actress Olivia Wilde wrote: "Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, "Love ya. Mean it." Such a great guy. RIP (sic)."

Harry never married but previously said he had "one or two children".

He also claimed that his girlfriend Rebecca DeMornay left him for Tom Cruise in the 1980s, with Harry saying: "I was heartbroken."

His big break came in 1984 when he was cast in Wim Wenders' film Paris, Texas.

In 2017 he reprised his role of Carl Rodd in the Showtime revival of 'Twin Peaks' and his final film role is 'Lucky', which will be released later this month.