Robbie Williams recalls his 'embarrassing' first date with Ayda Field

Robbie Williams was "clucking like a chicken" on his first date with wife Ayda Field.

The 43-year-old singer has revealed he "tucked into a lot of drugs" when he first met the 38-year-old beauty, to the point he started to notice some "embarrassing" side effects of the substances he had consumed whilst in a jacuzzi with the 'Austenland' actress, which resulted in him fleeing the party in a bid to maintain what was left of his dignity.

Speaking about Robbie and Ayda's meeting in his upcoming book 'Reveal: Robbie Williams' penned by Chris Heath, which is set to be released on September 21, the rocker recalled: "I googled her, she was obviously very attractive. But I was also doing a lot of pills that were making me antisocial. So we had plans but I flaked.

"I left her a message days, weeks, later, and it made her laugh. We made plans to meet. But I wasn't leaving my house, so she had to meet me there, which freaked her out a bit.

"A dealer had come round that I was sleeping with and she'd given me all these pills. So I'd slept with the dealer, taken a bunch of pills.

"Porsche door opens and out of the back seat clambers this girl. She's wearing a dress with pockets and it makes her look frumpy, and my first thought was, 'Oh, she's put on a lot of weight'.

"In she came, and she's had a few red wines. I don't think the situation suited her, being at a stranger's house, coming from a party."

"So I got tucked into a lot of drugs. Anyway, I took a turn for the worse, because I started to cluck like a chicken.

"There was a moment in the Jacuzzi where Ayda had gone and got changed and she came in wearing this Ursula Andress bikini, and she had a killer body.

"So I was in the Jacuzzi with a very, very hot girl in Hollywood doing a Hollywood thing. But then I got ill, started to cluck, had to leave, embarrassingly."