Eva Mendes' children are "definitely bilingual".

The 43-year-old actress has admitted her three-year-old daughter Esmerelda - who she has with her partner Ryan Gosling - "mostly" converses in "Spanglish", which is a mixture of Spanish and English, and the star thinks it is "really cute".

Speaking to PEOPLE Chica about her brood, Eva - who also has 16-month-old Amada - said: "Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It's really cute. She's definitely bilingual."

And the 'Hitch' star has revealed her and her 'The Notebook' beau think it is "really important" for them to make sure their offspring are raised in a Cuban household and become familiar with not only the language, but the culture and cuisine.

The brunette beauty - who is from Cuban descent - explained: "And it's really important for us to make sure that she's not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture.

"My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we're always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."

And Eva's mother, Eva PÃ©rez SuÃ¡rez, is not the only one who helps to enforce her beliefs on her children as her father, Juan, also has a large influence on honing his granddaughter's "Cuban roots".

The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star said: "My dad, who had been here for 45 years and still doesn't speak English, is a real asset. It's so cool because now that I'm trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it's like, 'Ok, Dad, take them,' because I know that all they're going to speak with him is Spanish."

Eva has revealed her Cuban upbringing has also inspired her plus size clothing range for her eponymous fashion label.

She explained: "Being Cuban and being raised in a very typical Cuban household influences everything I do. My mom and two sisters - us four girls - have completely different body types, and I love that about Latin culture. Under this beautiful umbrella of being Latin, are many shapes, colours and sizes."