Jennifer Lawrence explained the Kardashians to Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence had to explain 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to Javier Bardem.

The 27-year-old actress has revealed recently that she used the E! reality show to help her through her stressful filming sessions for psychological thriller 'Mother!', and her co-star Javier has admitted he had never heard of the famous family - which includes matriarch Kris Jenner and her children Kim, Khloe and Courtney Kardashain, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - before witnessing Jennifer's obsession first hand.

He told MTV News: "She told me once about the Kardashians. Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn't know who they were. She was laughing at me so hard, 'You don't know who the Kardashians are?' Like she was talking to me about Einstein. 'No, I don't know who those people are. Who are them? What's their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?'"

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed the reality show was her saving grace during filming for the movie, as she watched it when the taxing scenes put her into a "low point".

She said: "I got to such a low point in the film emotionally that eventually I had to bring the Kardashians in.

"Not in person, obviously ... I've never done something that horrifying."

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she had a tent set up where she could escape the darkness of her new movie.

Of her tent, she shared: "It was just a computer that was playing the 'Kardashians' with their headshots and it also had little notes to me, from them, that I had written."

'Mother!' was directed by Jennifer's boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, and also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris.