Lana Del Rey splits from boyfriend

The insider added: "It wasn't just the two of them - they had come with the same group of friends.

"But they looked pretty hot for one another.

"She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick Lamar's Â­performance and he was Â­actually watching her more than the stage."

But Lana - who split from boyfriend Francesco Carrozzini in 2015 - also found the time to get musical inspiration at the festival, as she told her fans last week she had felt "compelled" to stop off on her way back home in order to write a new song.

Sharing a clip of herself singing part of the song, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated.

"On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California (sic)"