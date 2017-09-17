Mark Wright to miss family wedding

Mark Wright will miss his cousin's wedding.

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star recently landed his dream job as a reporter for US TV show 'Extra' but his new career commitments in Los Angeles means he won't be there when Elliott Wright ties the knot with Sadie Stuart at the end of the month.

Asked if Mark will be at his wedding, Elliott said: "Mark is obviously in LA, so no, it doesn't look like it."

However, Elliott isn't too upset about his cousin's decision as he thinks it's important he puts his work first.

He added: "It was a very difficult decision for him to leave his family and make a big jump

"At the end of the day, that comes first. When an opportunity like that comes along to go to LA, that's not going to come along very often. If he doesn't take it he will only kick himself in the future.

And Mark's family are hoping he makes a success of life Stateside because they're keen to go on holiday to visit him.

Elliott added: "It's a year but he might stay, who knows? We're all rooting for him.

"It's good for us because we have a nice little holiday planned and we'll be going over."

And the 35-year-old reality star dismissed speculation Mark's relocation will cause problems in his marriage to Michelle Keegan.