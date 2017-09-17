'Three Billboards...' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

TORONTO — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The devastating dark comedy about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the top honour.

The first runner-up is "I, Tonya," a mockumentary-style black comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding.

Second runner-up is coming-of-age tale "Call Me By Your Name"