Miley Cyrus working on next album

Miley Cyrus is working on her next album - before the last one has even been released.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker is scheduled to release her sixth studio album 'Younger Now' at the end of the month but she is already busy working on the follow up LP.

She said: "I've been holding on to it. I wrote [the album's first song] 'Malibu' in June of last year and then put it out April/May this year. It's time. I've been holding on to it for too long!

"I'm already working on the next one. I'm already two songs deep on the next one. I'm over this now. I want to figure out what I want to do next. Hopefully I can take some time - chill with the dogs, hand with the pigs a little bit more, take some time off. But just keep writing."

And the 24-year-old singer is "stoked" for the release of her new album and hopes people will love the music.

She added: "I just want people to love the music and I want to love the music, first of all. I want to be really proud of it and then I hope my fans really love it and then I hope a new fan base really loves it. So I just hope everyone's proud of it. I'm really happy. I'm stoked."

Miley feels she has "evolved" as a person since her last album was released.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge host Clara Amfo, she shared: "Naturally, people evolve and for me, music is necessary for a very different reason every year. Every year we're experiencing something new.

"The environment is crying out for us right now and for me, teaching my fans about responsibility is my no. 1 responsibility now. With Bangerz in 2013, it was freedom. The message is so different for where we're at politically and socially. So I think that's driven my music."