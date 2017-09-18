WWE legend Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan dies aged 73

WWE Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan has died at the age of 73.

The legendary wrestling manager and announcer passed away on Sunday (09.17.17) and although no cause of death has been revealed yet Heenan had been battling throat cancer since 2002, an illness which took a heavy toll on his body and health.

Heenan - who was born and raised in Chicago - started his wrestling career in the World Wrestling Association (WWA) and the American Wrestling Association (AWA) before coming to the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in 1984.

He quickly became one of the staples of the company's TV programming and live shows as the manager of the villainous stable of grapplers known as 'The Heenan Family' - which over the years was comprised of Hall of Fame Superstars such as Big John Studd, 'Ravishing' Rick Rude, Harley Race, Mr. Perfect and Andre the Giant.

Arguably his most famous WWE moment was with Andre the Giant when he accompanied "The Eighth Wonder of the World" to the ring at 'WrestleMania III' at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1987 for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Hulk Hogan.

And Hogan was one of the first legends to take to Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and colleague.

The Hulkster tweeted: "Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended, learned new things from him every single day, love u my brother rip. HH (sic)"

Heenan left WWE in 1994 due to health issues connected to a previous broken neck injury and the long working hours and was "thrown out" of the company by his long-time commentating partner Gorilla Monsoon in a TV storyline.

However, he soon accepted a job offer to commentate in rival company WCW (the now defunct World Championship Wrestling) and worked behind the mic and on screen until 2000.

WWE has posted a tribute to Heenan on its official website describing him as "the greatest manager in sports entertainment history", whilst countless former colleagues and wrestlers have taken to social media to remember him.