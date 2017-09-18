Innovative artists play the Jazz Room this week

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two shows this weekend, starting with the Rob Fekete Quintet followed by Justin Gray’s Synthesis.

The Robert Fekete Quintet is a progressive jazz group that focuses on the love of life, relationships and music as an art form. The quintet is a newly-formed, original composition project with some standard repertoire from the American song book. The group’s goal is to be the bridge between the art form of Jazz music with some modern touches.

The most recent version of the band has changed its configuration to piano, bass, drums, saxophone and voice from what used to be all instrumental. The quintet is an exciting, captivating sound adventure in mood swings and improvisation.

The band is made up of Rob Fekete on piano, Sal Roselli on saxophone, Clarke Johnston on bass, Dave O’Neill on drums and Melissa DaCosta on voice.

Saturday night features Justin Gray and Synthesis. Gray is an award-winning bassist, composer, producer and educator based out of Toronto.

He has performed across the world, playing with renowned artists in musical styles ranging from Jazz to Indian classical. In 2010, Justin invented the bass veena, a fretless instrument designed for Indian classical and Indo-jazz performance.

Gray is now emerging as the first artist to perform on this instrument worldwide. Synthesis draws from the past while staying connected to the present, with a unique cross-cultural blend of Jazz, Indian classical and electronic music.

Gray and Synthesis have recently been featured in concerts across Ontario, including: Dundas Square (Massey Hall 2016), Toronto Centre for the Performing Arts (JPEC 2016), the Aga Khan Museum (AKM 2016), Richard Bradshaw Theatre (Canadian Opera Company 2015) and Princess Margaret Hospital (Jazz for the Soul Series 2016).

The band features Gray on bass veena, Ted Quinlan on guitar, Drew Jurecka on violin and Derek Gray on percussion.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all-volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event.