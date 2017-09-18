Hollywood director invests in pea-processing plant

VANSCOY, Sask. — Hollywood director James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron have announced they are investing in an organic pea-processing plant in Saskatchewan.

The Oscar-winning Cameron appeared today in Vanscoy, a village southwest of Saskatoon, to say the couple have formed Verdient Foods to handle 160,000 tonnes of organic pea protein.

He says that, once operational, the plant will become the largest organic pea protein facility in North America.

The Camerons have entered into a four-year research contract with the non-profit Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre.