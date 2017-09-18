K-W Stars mount poignant production to raise awareness of Alzheimers

There is no one in the K-W Silver Stars' latest production who hasn’t been touched by Alzheimer’s disease in some way.

Whether it’s a friend, relative or loved one, they know all too well of someone whose memories have been stolen from them and the impact that has on those around them.

That’s why they decided to tell the story of those dealing with disease and the loved ones and the caregivers who try to remember the people they were, and just not the diagnosis they’ve received.

The show is called Did I Tell You This Before? It is a question often asked by those whose memories fail them, and the variety show featuring friend like New Horizon’s Music Band, the Schneider’s Male Chorus and the Dynamic Downtown Tappers, hopes to raise and awareness and hope for those dealing with Alzheimer’s on Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m. at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.

The K-W Silver Stars have touched on the subject once before in a 2009 production called a Bag Full of Miracles, where a woman suffering from dementia is abandoned at a bed and breakfast by her family.

“It turned out that she loved to cook and clean and was a lovely lady,” said Brenda Schneider, who directed and wrote this latest production. “It was a beautiful story about her finding her place, and she sang a song called Did I tell you this before? because these are the memories she loved to share.

“That got us all, and really pulled us at our heartstrings. That was the seed for this show.”

Those moment of lucidity, when the person is back and all seems right again, can be so fleeting and heart-rending. But they also remind everyone who the person once was and the love they still share with people in their lives.

The Silver Stars, made up of a group of energetic seniors who all have acting, dancing and singing skills they like to share with appreciative audiences, wanted to use their talents to tell the story of the human condition and the joy balanced by the pain.

The production based around a variety show doesn’t shy away from life or the understanding and hope needed for those living with Alzheimer’s. The production will also have a legacy as the story and book for the show will be donated to the local Alzheimer’s Society so that anyone could mount it again for a future fundraiser or as an awareness piece.