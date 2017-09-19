Country stars get the royal treatment in Drayton's Enteraintment's newest production

He also has a talented cast to pull off the magic and weave a night of good humour and good fun narrated by J. Sean Elliott, who delivers laughs throughout the show as Wilbur. The charming storyteller spins some memories while singing a few tunes of his own.

Al Braatz, Kevin Dempsey, Earl Filsinger, Kelly Holiff and Julia McLellan come in to portray the country greats.

The cast is rounded out by Thomas, who in addition to his role as music director in the production, gets to sing some of his favourite country tunes as well.

Mustakas said an interesting part of the production was seeing the young members of the cast fall in love with the music that doesn’t get played on the radio anymore. You'd have a hard time finding it on iTunes.

“Some of this stuff is fading away unless they are exposed to it,” said Mustakas. “This kind of music led to the music we have now, and you realize how good it is.

“Not only the lyrics, but the cord structures and how the compositions were formed — it was quite brilliant.”

Music and dance are still two of the universals in the world and there will be plenty of that in the production as well.

The younger cast member also surprised Mustakas with their ability to play the instruments, like guitar and standup base. He soon had all the instruments they needed to round out the musical soundscape that they were trying to create.

“I said wouldn’t it be nice to have a banjo solo here, and one of them said I’ll bring my banjo in tomorrow,” said Mustakas. “Next is was how about the harmonica, how about the fiddle, it was just unbelievable.”

While they are gifted artists they aren’t impersonating the country stars they play — they’re playing a variation of the theme.

And with snippets of more than 100 songs played through the show in an intimate cabaret setting, the audience can be forgiven if they think they’re in the honky tonks or clubs where the music was first played.

“We’re saluting the music,” said Mustakas. “It’s their version of Tammy Wynette or Johnny Cash that come out in each of the medley’s that they do.

“They’ve studied them, and we’ve set up original recording of them just to see their phrasing, and to get the texture and the twang of their music.”

Mustakas said the format of Kings & Queens of Country has proved popular with audiences, and even though this is Drayton’s longest running production this season, they’re selling out shows fast because people really connect with the concept.

That’s one thing that Mustakas takes away from this production — how talented those Kings & Queens of Country really were.

“When up really dig in these were talented people,” said Mustakas. “A guy like Glenn Campbell for example, who just passed away, was one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

“Not only did he have a solo career, but he was a session guitarist, and they all wrote music for each other and covered each other’s albums.”

He thinks his father-in-law would approve of the show. In fact, he expects him to attend.

“It was a different era,” said Mustakas. “It was about kitchen parties and sitting at home with the family and playing music and telling stories.”

