The Kardashians recreate first KUWTK titles

The Kardashians recreated the titles for the first series of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' to mark 10 years of the E! show.

The family matriarch Kris Jenner was joined by her daughters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - as they hilariously recreated the introductory sequence for the family's show.

In the clip, which was uploaded to E!'s YouTube channel, the family can be seen going about their various activities - Kris arriving in an helicopter, Kourtney sunning herself by the pool, Khloe working out in the home gym, Kendall getting ready for a fashion shoot and Kylie driving off in a Lamborghini.

The group all arrive for the main shots for the sequence but Kim is noticeably late. The video then cuts to Kim being dressed for the title sequence, stunning in a shimmering gown, much different than that of her sisters and mother's outfits, which are all black.

Noticeably missing from the clip is Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed the family never expected the show to do so well when it started back in 2007.

Reflecting on the programme over the years, she said: "We never could have fathomed the longevity of the show - that we would film 14 seasons and a handful of spin-offs. I don't think anybody could have. When it comes to our drama, we are a large, blended family. If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you're bound to find cracks in the foundation. That's just the name of the game, and we're strong enough to endure it.

"We are by nature vulnerable and open people. And I think it's a gift to be that way. I know a lot of people who are superb actors, who could act the f**k out of a role, but they could never be themselves in front of a camera - it would be too much to have people tear them apart or judge them. I totally get that, but this is what we do. And we do it together. This is what we've chosen, and we've chosen to be as raw and honest as we can."