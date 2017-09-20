Barbra Streisand 'insisted on being shot from her good side' during fundraiser

Barbra Streisand reportedly insisted on being shot from her "good side" during last week's relief benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 75-year-old icon is known to prefer having her photograph taken from her left side and it appears her preference even extended to the recent fundraiser in Los Angeles, where she was joined by the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington in helping people affected by the devastation.

A source quipped to the New York Times newspaper's Page Six column: "There were a ton of celebrities on the red carpet, but she wanted to walk the carpet in reverse order, so the cameras would only shoot her good side.

"It was as if she was a salmon swimming upstream."

Selena Gomez is another big-name star who threw her support behind the fundraising efforts for the victims of the hurricane.

The brunette beauty - who joined George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Justin Bieber in supporting the 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey' telethon - teared up as she spoke about the impact of the disaster in her home state of Texas.

She said: "Their story affected all who heard it and no matter who we are, the differences we have, suddenly did not seem to matter.

"Since that day, we have joined together. Neighbour helping neighbour, without stopping to think about race, religion and anything else."

Selena also underlined the need for communities to pull together during such difficult moments.

The 25-year-old star - who recently revealed she underwent a kidney transplant because of her lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease - explained: "If we are going to get through all the storms that confront us, that's how we're going to do it together, hand in hand."