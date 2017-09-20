Short list for Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize

TORONTO — Veteran journalist Carol Off is among the five finalists for the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

The co-host of CBC Radio current affairs show "As It Happens" landed on the short list for "All We Leave Behind: A Reporter's Journey into the Lives of Others" (Random House Canada.)

Tanya Talaga, award-winning Indigenous issues reporter with the Toronto Star, was recognized for "Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City" (House of Anansi Press.)

London-born, Toronto-based essayist, novelist and children's author Kyo Maclear made the short list for "Birds Art Life" (Doubleday Canada) and award-winning Whitehorse-born writer Ivan Coyote was recognized for "Tomboy Survival Guide" (Arsenal Pulp Press.)