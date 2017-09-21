Justin Bieber will reveal all about tour cancellation when he's ready

Justin Bieber will tell people why he cancelled his tour when he is "ready".

The 23-year-old singer mysteriously called off the remainder of his 'Purpose' world tour back in July due to "unforeseen circumstances" and now his manager Scooter Braun has promised Justin will reveal why he made the decision to do so when he feels like it is the right time.

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he said: "Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened. But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself. But he's 23 years old now, and if he makes a decision as a man, as long as he's willing to listen to opinions and hear people out - if he has true conviction, I'm willing to have his back."

When Justin cancelled his tour, which included a string of shows in North America, Japan, Singapore and The Philippines, he issued a statement where he said he hated to "disappoint" his fans.