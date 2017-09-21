Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed's birth control pills

Ian Somerhalder "threw out" all of Nikki Reed's birth control pills when they decided they wanted a baby.

The couple are now proud parents of one-month-old daughter Bodhi and the 29-year-old actress has revealed the 'Vampire Diaries' star took a rather direct approach to showing Nikki how much he wanted a little boy or girl.

She said: "He threw out all my birth control pills."

Whilst Ian added: "It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."

And Nikki admits she was "plagued" by the complications and guidelines of the medical industry when she was expecting.

She added: "I think the thing that plagued me the most, actually, was the medical industry. Just all the rules and guidelines and paranoia, and all the things they put into your head about what you could possibly do wrong.

"I'm the real planner and I had no plan. Which, I think, speaks volumes ... I was conflicted. The birth that I always wanted was a home birth with no lights, no one talking, no intervention of any kind. I wanted to be peaceful, quiet, alone."

Labour was an "intense" experience for Nikki but it hasn't stopped them wanting more kids in the future.

Speaking about the process on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, she shared: "It was just intense, intense, intense. I kept thinking, 'This is only the beginning.'"

Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed she feels like a "badass" after giving birth.