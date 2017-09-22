Catherine Zeta-Jones' teenage daughter has Hollywood ambitions

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter 14-year-old daughter is determined to follow in her mother's footsteps.

The 47-year-old actress - who has Carys and her son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas - has revealed her daughter has developed an even stronger interest in pursuing a career in show business after she recently attended New York Fashion Week.

Catherine said: "She wants to get into the business in all its capacity.

"She is a wonderful actress and wonderful singer and pianist but she loves fashion."

Catherine has already been advising her daughter about the attributes she'll need in order to thrive in Hollywood.

She told E! News: "She's very head strung in her career.

"A doctor has always been in the cards but acting is her passion and I've schooled them in that the business is broad these days and you got to go out there knowing that there's critiques."

Catherine previously admitted her children would face tremendous pressure if they choose to follow their world-famous parents into the acting industry.

But she also insisted Carys and Dylan both have the ambition and drive needed to become stars in the movie business.

Speaking earlier this year, Catherine said: "You know, I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael. But they so inherently love it and they're good! They go to summer camp every year - they do like three musicals and straight plays - and they love it.