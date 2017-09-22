'Star Trek: Discovery' offers vision 'of unity'

Fans are anxious to beam aboard after all the hype and delays. But will their phasers be set for stun?

"I just hope that I'm doing it justice," says Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham, lieutenant commander of the USS Discovery. Her human character was raised and trained as a Vulcan.

"I hope I make the Trekkies proud, I hope we make folks that aren't in the Trek universe proud, I hope I make my son proud."

The 32-year-old says she's delighted to be part of the franchise's diverse casting legacy. She says Nichelle Nichols, who played original "Star Trek" communications officer Uhura, reached out to her on social media.

Martin-Green met former "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast member Jonathan Frakes when he came to Toronto to direct two episodes. "We enjoyed him so much, we didn't want him to leave."

Yeoh sees her character as a mentor to Martin-Green's First Officer, teaching Burnham that "everything is not just logical."

The new series is set 10 years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise. The Federation is bracing for a major battle with the oft-warring Klingons. Into the mix steps combative "Discovery" skipper and rival Captain Gabriel Lorca, played by Jason Isaacs.

"He's a good war-time leader," says the Liverpool native, a busy actor best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Isaacs says that as a child, he and his brothers fought over control of the TV set, except when the original "Star Trek" came on. Giving his first order to "Energize" was a kick, he says.

He's already well aware, as part of the "Harry Potter" universe, just how much these shows mean to the fans.

"We live in some very troubled times," says Isaacs, who was joined by his Canadian-born wife and children while shooting "Discovery" in Toronto.

"Not that any television series could ever counteract that — there's other action we all need to take — but at least I can go to work and think I'm not making it worse. I'm part of a story that was born out of troubled times and is about holding forth a vision of unity and inclusion and diversity.

"It's nice to have a tiny, positive impact — however flickering the light is of optimism."

— Bill Brioux is a freelance TV columnist based in Brampton, Ont.

