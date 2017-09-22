Audrina Patridge leaning on family

Audrina Patridge is leaning on her family in the wake of her split from Corey Bohan.

The 'Hills' star filed for divorce from her husband of less than a year and her family are rallying around to keep her spirits up.

A source shared: "She is extremely close with her parents [Lynne and Mark], brother [Marky] and sister and they are all supporting her. They're a very tight family and protective of her. They just want what's best for Audrina and Kirra."

And the 32-year-old television personality is understandably "devastated" by the split.

A source told People magazine: "She's devastated. This is the end of a long-term relationship and she never wanted this to happen. It's a disappointment on so many levels to say the least. It's painful and it's really hard."

A representative for Audrina had previously insisted the star's "number one priority" is her 14-month-old daughter Kirra.

They said: "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time."

Whilst a source close to the couple added: "Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning. They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her."

Audrina has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against Corey after alleging that he had been "emotionally abusive" to her.

The brunette beauty had previously revealed she was waiting to give birth before she got married.