Kim Kardashian West feared she had miscarried North

Kim Kardashian West was told she had miscarried North.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was devastated when she was told by doctors that they couldn't hear a heartbeat when she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, now 4.

Speaking in a special of the family's E! show to mark 10 years on the air, she said: "At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said, 'You have had a miscarriage.' It was around Thanksgiving and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever."

However, Kim - who also has 21-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - was adamant about getting a second opinion and thankfully, the doctor's found the heartbeat this time around.

She added: "'I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like, 'There's a heartbeat!'"

Kim - who is thought to be expecting another child through a surrogate - has had difficult pregnancies in the past and previously revealed how she nearly had to have a hysterectomy after she gave birth to her son because of placenta accreta.

She shared: "With the issues I had last time, my risk of having preclampsia and placenta acreeta are increased and there's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery.

"In a very rare case, I might need a hysterectomy after delivery if my condition is severe enough, but luckily my doctor doesn't think this will happen. So as time goes on, I am stressing out less and trying to go with the flow.

"We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta ... My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!"