Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick's new romance is weird

Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick's romance with Sofia Richie is a bit "weird".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who shares Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with the 34-year-old television personality - reportedly finds his new romance a little bizarre.

A source said: "Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore. Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."

Whilst another insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Kourtney doesn't care about who Scott dates. It's not on her radar and she's happy in her own relationship. She's in a really good place with Younes Bendjima and is happy with him. They like staying at home and being private."

It comes after Scott admitted Kourtney is the "only person" he's ever loved.

During a sit-down interview with Ryan Seacrest for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special', Scott explained: "She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life. I think she's cute and stuff."

However, Scott knows their romance is dead and that their dynamic has totally changed since their split in 2015.

He added: "There is no connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know, we are just co-parenting."

Before jokingly adding: "I try to f**k her like once a week."