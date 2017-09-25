Rob Kardashian is "doing great".

The 30-year-old sock designer was notably absent from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' 10th anniversary special show on E! - which aired on Sunday night (24.09.17) - but his mother Kris Jenner insists he is doing well.

Asked by host Ryan Seacrest how Rob was doing, Kris said: "Rob's great. He's working on a new clothing line, and I see him every day because he lives down the street."

Whilst his half-sister Kendall Jenner added: "We're literally on a group chat every single day."

Rob has mainly kept out of the spotlight since he posted a lengthy rant and a string of intimate pictures of his former fiancÃ© and the mother of his 11-month-old daughter Dream RenÃ©e, Blac Chyna, online.

Rob and Chyna have been trying their best to work together to come up with a custody arrangement for their little girl.

Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom had previously said: "We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna."

Whilst a source added: "[Rob was] basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement. There have been concerns that he will lose custody. He just can't act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him. Rob very much resents Chyna. He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter's sake, he plans on staying calm.

"Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble. He isn't happy about going to court, but he also isn't agreeing with Chyna's demands. [Rob] isn't healthy, and isn't making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream. He loves spending time with her. He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna."