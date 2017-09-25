TORONTO — Five more music industry heavyweights have joined CTV's upcoming music competition series "The Launch."

Bell Media says Culture Club alumnus Boy George, Canadian pop star Alessia Cara and Mötley Crüe founding member Nikki Sixx have signed on as mentors for the inaugural season of the show, which is now in production.

The other new arrivals to the show are songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy Award-winner and co-founder of country-pop duo Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles.

Previously announced mentors include Canadian country star Shania Twain, Fergie, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and music mogul Scott Borchetta.

In each episode of the Canadian series, five homegrown singers will perform a rendition of a new tune penned by a songwriter. The four mentors then pick two finalists to work with a renowned producer and perform the song again, with the winner becoming the official singer of the track.

Bell Media says the show is "being readied for an upcoming international rollout."

By The Canadian Press