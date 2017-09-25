Bebe Rexha hails her 'friend' Louis Tomlinson

Bebe shared: "Back in the day everything was so specific to the 'type' of artist you were.

"This is what you look like, this is what you sound like, it was like boom-boom-boom. Being a writer at the time, it was actually hurtful because people would be like, 'Wow you're stuff is too everywhere, who are you?'"

Bebe has previously co-written hit tracks like the Eminem and Rihanna single 'The Monster'.

But she has experienced some frustrations when she's been asked to pen songs for other stars.

Bebe explained: "When I was just doing songwriting they would send me sheets, and they would say things like, 'This artist is looking for this, there's a new girl group and they're looking for something that sounds like Rihanna meets Christina Aguilera and Coldplay, or whatever, and we want this type of vibe.' But I don't like boundaries."