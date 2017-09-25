Impact 17 theatre festival looks to make its mark this week

The Impact 17 theatre festival kicks off this week, presenting 60 live performances in theatres, public spaces, back alleys and historic sites in Waterloo Region until Sunday.
It’s a celebration of theatre action where language is no barrier, and old-school speechifying takes a back seat to contemporary theatre full of physicality, music, video projection, light and dance.
“It’s a treat for the eye and the ear and the soul,” said Impact 17 artistic director Majdi Bou-Matar.
Tuesday’s opening night features Mana Wahine, a multimedia spectacle of light, movement and dance from New Zealand. It’s the kind of theatre Bou-Matar has brought to Waterloo Region since he founded Impact in 2009.
“It doesn’t matter what language you speak or where you come from: Impact performances transcend language,” Bou-Matar said. “The dancers in Mana Wahine carry stories of their ancient Maori culture, but the show is so 21st-century — the whole set is a video projection screen.”
At Impact 17, entertainment and spectacle mix freely with the idea that theatre can change the world, or at least the community. The works presented at Impact 17 are designed to do just that.
“I can’t separate out entertainment from social relevance,” Bou-Matar said. “To me, socially irrelevant theatre is not entertaining at all. I love theatre that speaks to the community, that reflects the community. That’s why Impact 17 presents works by Indigenous artists, immigrant artists, refugee artists, artists from our LGBTQ communities. The shows can be fun or sad or hilarious, but always relevant.”
Impact (International Multicultural Platform for Alternative Contemporary Theatre) is a biennial celebration organized by MT Space in Ontario’s Waterloo Region.
The festival is focused on Indigenous and culturally diverse work from Canada and around the world, with special emphasis on interdisciplinary, intercultural and physical productions.
In theatre communities across Canada and around the world, Impact 17’s culturally diverse artists are the festival’s biggest draw. In the local community, the "culturally diverse" appellation can become a drawback.
“It can get us pigeonholed,” Bou-Matar said. “People hear the ‘multicultural’ label and misinterpret what we are all about. First and foremost, Impact 17 is entertainment. Visual, physical, musical, truly some of the best contemporary theatre around.”
“We want theatre lovers in Waterloo Region to know that they don’t have to travel to get world-class performances unlike anything they have ever seen.”
Impact 17 shows take place in Waterloo Region theatres, but also make use of public spaces, such as the old Waterloo County Gaol, and the historic site of Schneider Haus in downtown Kitchener.
“Using public spaces for Impact 17 performances is a huge part of what we do,” Bou-Matar said. “MT Space is the name of our group — a play on the idea that no space is ever empty. Space is a very politicized thing. The gaol, the historic Schneider homestead, these are all an extension of Canada’s colonial history. The spaces themselves are filled with a historical power dynamic.”
Schneider Haus is the site of the festival’s new Family Pavilion, with all-ages performances that contrast sharply with the colonial history of the settlement the old homestead represents.
“To bring Indigenous youth and people of colour into these spaces to perform, it carries symbolic meaning. Their stories create a collision of histories, of narratives. It’s what Impact is all about — building toward a better understanding of who we are as Canadians — whether from settler culture, or as new Canadians, or as First Nations people who are in a struggle with the concept of Canada.”
Impact 17 shows include The Raft, an international co-production about a group of refugees escaping across the Mediterranean Sea. The Raft plays Saturday and Sunday at Impact, followed by a week holdover at the Registry Theatre.
Stories to Build a Home, by the MT Space Young Company, plays at Schneider Haus Wednesday through Saturday, offering audiences an immersive theatre experience in a unique location.
For full program and ticket information, please visit ticketscene.ca. Impact 17 runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 throughout Waterloo Region.
