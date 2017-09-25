Impact 17 theatre festival looks to make its mark this week

“It can get us pigeonholed,” Bou-Matar said. “People hear the ‘multicultural’ label and misinterpret what we are all about. First and foremost, Impact 17 is entertainment. Visual, physical, musical, truly some of the best contemporary theatre around.”

“We want theatre lovers in Waterloo Region to know that they don’t have to travel to get world-class performances unlike anything they have ever seen.”

Impact 17 shows take place in Waterloo Region theatres, but also make use of public spaces, such as the old Waterloo County Gaol, and the historic site of Schneider Haus in downtown Kitchener.

“Using public spaces for Impact 17 performances is a huge part of what we do,” Bou-Matar said. “MT Space is the name of our group — a play on the idea that no space is ever empty. Space is a very politicized thing. The gaol, the historic Schneider homestead, these are all an extension of Canada’s colonial history. The spaces themselves are filled with a historical power dynamic.”

Schneider Haus is the site of the festival’s new Family Pavilion, with all-ages performances that contrast sharply with the colonial history of the settlement the old homestead represents.

“To bring Indigenous youth and people of colour into these spaces to perform, it carries symbolic meaning. Their stories create a collision of histories, of narratives. It’s what Impact is all about — building toward a better understanding of who we are as Canadians — whether from settler culture, or as new Canadians, or as First Nations people who are in a struggle with the concept of Canada.”

Impact 17 shows include The Raft, an international co-production about a group of refugees escaping across the Mediterranean Sea. The Raft plays Saturday and Sunday at Impact, followed by a week holdover at the Registry Theatre.

Stories to Build a Home, by the MT Space Young Company, plays at Schneider Haus Wednesday through Saturday, offering audiences an immersive theatre experience in a unique location.

For full program and ticket information, please visit ticketscene.ca. Impact 17 runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 throughout Waterloo Region.