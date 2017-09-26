Jazz Room hosts special weekend with one of Canadian jazz scene's best known voices

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two spectacular concerts this weekend featuring saxophonist Benjamin Deschamps and Jazz FM's Heather Bambrick.

Deschamps leads an all Montreal quintet on Friday followed by Jazz FM personality and all around great singer Bambrick on Saturday.

Classical alto sax player Deschamps discovered his love for jazz in 2004. He played lead alto in the Montreal All City Big Band from 2006 to 2010, which gave him the opportunity to participate in the recording of the album Lulu Hughes & The Montreal All City Big Band.

He went on to McGill University to further his understanding and enlarge his musical horizons. It is while playing lead alto in the Jazz Orchestra 1 under the direction of Gordon Foote that he had the chance to meet many internationally renowned artists such as Phil Dwyer, Jim McNeely, Ben Monder, Joe Lovano, Barry Ries and Slide Hampton. The young musician stood out with his ability to interpret many musical styles, and his versatility in his ability to play flute, clarinet and all the saxophones.