Jazz Room hosts special weekend with one of Canadian jazz scene's best known voices

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two spectacular concerts this weekend featuring saxophonist Benjamin Deschamps and Jazz FM's Heather Bambrick.
Deschamps leads an all Montreal quintet on Friday followed by Jazz FM personality and all around great singer Bambrick on Saturday.
Classical alto sax player Deschamps discovered his love for jazz in 2004. He played lead alto in the Montreal All City Big Band from 2006 to 2010, which gave him the opportunity to participate in the recording of the album Lulu Hughes & The Montreal All City Big Band.
He went on to McGill University to further his understanding and enlarge his musical horizons. It is while playing lead alto in the Jazz Orchestra 1 under the direction of Gordon Foote that he had the chance to meet many internationally renowned artists such as Phil Dwyer, Jim McNeely, Ben Monder, Joe Lovano, Barry Ries and Slide Hampton. The young musician stood out with his ability to interpret many musical styles, and his versatility in his ability to play flute, clarinet and all the saxophones.
For this show, his band features an all Montreal lineup including Jean-Nicolas Trottier on trombone, Charles Trudel on piano, Sébastien Pellerin on bass and Al Bourgeois on drums
Bambrick is also a promoter of all things jazz with her radio show backed up by her musical talent.
When Anita O’Day first heard Heather sing, the Jazz vocal legend exclaimed, “You’re good! You should have your own show!”
After inviting Bambrick to jam with him, renowned Jazz-fusion guitarist Larry Coryell said to her, “Wow, you’re the real deal!”
To this day, flugelhorn icon Guido Basso calls her his favourite singer.
This is the sort of praise that Juno-nominated Jazz vocalist consistently receives from fellow musicians.
Critics love her, as well. “Heather hits every right note," said Mark Rheume of CBC Radio.
WholeNote magazine calls her, “one of the finest jazz singers in this country," and All About Jazz said her voice is a “paragon of clarity” and that “she’s the real deal in every way."
More than just a vocalist, Bambrick is also one of Canada’s busiest voice actors, appearing on numerous commercial campaigns as well as voicing characters on several Emmy-nominated animated series, including those for Disney, PBS, Comedy Network and NBCKids.
Since 2001, she’s become a beloved host at JAZZ.FM, Canada’s only all-jazz radio station, and has twice been named National Jazz Awards’ Broadcaster of the Year.
Her Saturday night performance features vocals from Bambrick, Ross MacIntyre on bass, Chase Sanborn on trumpet/flugelhorn and Adrean Farrugia on piano. The promises to be a special performance, so don’t miss this one.
The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event.
Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30. For more information, please visit kwjazzroom.com.
