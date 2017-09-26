Eric McCormack on impact of 'Will & Grace'

TORONTO — When "Will & Grace" originally aired, the cast didn't want to take credit for any shift in social attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, says Canadian star Eric McCormack.

The 1998 sitcom, which featured one of network TV's only depiction of gay characters at the time, was warmly embraced by audiences and became part of the mainstream conversation. It returns Thursday with the same cast on Global and NBC.

McCormack says it took years before the show's impact truly became clear to everyone who made it. They got a reminder from Joe Biden, then U.S. vice president, when he appeared on "Meet the Press."

"(He) says that as far as he's concerned, 'Will & Grace' did more to educate the American public about gay marriage and gay issues than any other thing," Toronto-born McCormack, who plays gay lawyer Will Truman, recalled in a recent interview.

"We were all phoning each other like, 'Did you hear that?'"

Since then, McCormack has spent time to reflecting on the spot "Will & Grace" holds in TV history.

"We snuck in," he said. "We were in your living room every week and, 'Isn't that one so funny?' and 'I like him.' Old women that had never met a gay man in their life were like, 'I hope Will finds a nice boy.'

"It permeated American culture slowly but surely, and all the more reason that we have to come back and remind people that that's why we got where we got — that's why we got to a place where gay marriage was passed, that marriage equality was passed as a right in 50 states."

The new "Will & Grace" has the same lead cast members and picks up 11 years later. However, it does not acknowledge the circumstances of the 2006 finale, when it looked into the future and saw Will (McCormack) with a son and Grace (Debra Messing) with a daughter.

Instead, Will and Grace are now single, childless and living together. Sean Hayes reprises his role as Jack, their neighbour, and Megan Mullally is back as wealthy friend Karen.