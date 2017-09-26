Kim Kardahsian West's puppy isn't house trained

Kim Kardashian West's puppy still pees on her furniture.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star bought her Teacup Pomeranian named Sushi three months ago for her four-year-old daughter North, but it looks like she's having a little trouble house training the fluff ball as the mucky mutt is still urinating on her sofa.
In response to a fan on Twitter who asked how Sushi was doing because there have been no recent pictures of the diminutive doggy, Kim said: "She just peed on my couch."
The 36-year-old beauty bought the dog as a set of two, with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian gifting the other pooch to her five-year-old daughter Penelope.
And, although the youngster immediately settled on the name Honey for her pet pooch, North wasn't so successful with choosing a moniker for her new best friend.
So much so that Kim - who also has 22-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - asked Twitter for help after they narrowed it down to four potential names.
She wrote at the time: "So still no name for North's puppy. This is what she came up with so far... Peachy Pop (peaches for short), Baby Jesus, Cutie Pie, & Goldie. Please help us pick the final name! Wait the other name on her list is Sushi! I forgot that one. I will make a poll (sic)"
And, although Peachy Pop eventually won the vote by just four percent, second place moniker Sushi was chosen as the favorite by the family.
Kim later wrote: "FYI the puppy's name is Sushi (sic)"
Posting a picture of the pups on Instagram just hours after she picked them up, Kim revealed: "Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? (sic)"
Kim also took a video with North's puppy kissing her neck, and asked: "You guys how cute is North's little puppy? What shall we name you?"
