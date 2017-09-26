Patrick J. Adams: My wife loves to see me 'get weird'

Patrick J. Adams says his wife "loves" to see him "get weird".

The 36-year-old actor is currently starring in VICE's original web series 'Pillow Talk' as a "tortured bachelor", and has said his wife Troian Bellisario doesn't mind watching him in the "dark" role, as she "gets a kick" out of seeing him play the twisted character.

Speaking about the show, Patrick told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's fun to play this, you know he's a completely different human being than what I've been. I've probably experienced windows of what this would look like, but it's fun to go really dark.

"[Troian] loves this stuff; she gets a kick out of it. She loves to see me get weird. She had fun when I'd come home and tell her what I was doing every day, she was like, 'Okay that's different.' She'd be reading lines with me and she'd be like 'I can't wait to see how this turns out.'"

Patrick and his 31-year-old spouse - whom he married last year - have often been supportive of one another's careers, as the 'Suits' actor previously he was "proud" of Troian for making her directorial debut on ABC show 'Pretty Little Liars' in May.

Posting on Instagram about his spouse - who starred in the drama as Spencer Hastings from its inception in 2010 to its final episode earlier this year - Patrick wrote: "Actor. Artist. Rebel. Poet. Dancer. Joker. Dreamer. Friend. Lover. Wife. And now director. Tonight @sleepinthegardn's directorial debut airs. Can't wait to watch it with the rest of the world. Proud of you, captain. Excited to see where the wind takes us next. #pll (sic)"

Meanwhile, Troian previously admitted she "didn't pretend" to know what she was doing on set, and that she turned to "everyone" - including her husband - for advice before she stepped behind the camera.

She said: "I didn't try to like, pretend that I knew what I was doing. I asked everyone from ['Pretty Little Liars' executive producers] Marlene [King] to Joe [Dougherty] to my dad and my mum to my husband, Patrick. I happen to be surrounded by directors, which is kind of wonderful. I was just like, 'Guys, give me anything you've got.' And they all gave me wonderful and very, very different advice."