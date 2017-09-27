Lisa Vanderpump's dog dies

Lisa Vanderpump's dog has died.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is mourning the sudden passing of her beloved pink Pomeranian, who was aptly named Pink Dog, and admits she will miss her cute canine "dreadfully".

In an Instagram tribute complete with a picture of the pooch, she wrote: "Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly... you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you (sic)"

Lisa is a huge canine lover and has set up a rescue shelter, Vanderpump Dogs, a luxurious setting for homeless hounds featuring velvet sofas and chandeliers.

She recently said: "It's like a puppy palace. Everything about it - the chandeliers, the music, we've got a lot of great, kind beautiful people who are volunteering, the velvet couches, the coffee tables - everything about it is so different, but yet it feels so right."

The 57-year-old star and her husband Ken Todd were keen to create an attractive space that wasn't "depressing".

She added: "I think opening a rescue center was kind of our idea of reinventing the wheel for the rescue dogs.

"I just felt that if we could create a situation where it wasn't so depressing. People are sometimes slightly reluctant to immerse themselves and go walking into he kill shelters when rescuing dogs. It can be very upsetting. (sic)"

Lisa also campaigns against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, where pooches are tortured and eaten.