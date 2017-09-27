Chariandy among Writers' Trust Fiction Prize finalists

TORONTO — The accolades continue to come for Canadian author David Chariandy as his novel "Brother."

The Toronto-born writer's second book, which is already in contention for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, has also been shortlisted for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize.

"Brother" (McClelland & Stewart) is set in a Toronto housing complex and tells the story of two brothers as they confront prejudice and violence in their neighbourhood during the summer of 1991. The novel was included on the Giller long list earlier this month.

The Writers' Trust Fiction Prize honours the year's best Canadian novel or short story.