Sofia Vergara named highest-paid TV actress for 6th year running

Sofia Vergara has been named the world's highest-paid TV actress for the sixth year running.

The 'Modern Family' star - who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom - made $41.5 million before taxes and fees from June 2, 2016 to June 1, 2017 to top Forbes' list of the highest-paid actresses on the small screen.

Luis Balaguer, Sofia's manager, told Forbes: "Our endorsement department is a well-oiled machine.

"Even now, our attention is on the people watching 'Modern Family' and how to appeal to them outside of the show, too."

Only a quarter of the Colombian actress' earnings are thought to made up of her TV income from 'Modern Family', with more than half coming from endorsement deals with the likes of Head & Shoulders, Pepsi and CoverGirl.

Sofia didn't have much competition for the title with Kaley Cuoco, who makes $1 million per episode for 'The Big Bang Theory', second in the list after earning $26 million, more than $15 million less than the brunette beauty.

But there was a tie for third place with both Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo - who star in 'The Mindy Project' and 'Grey's Anatomy' respectively - banking $13 million.

'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay earned $12.5 million, just ahead of Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra who received $12 million, $11 million and $10 million respectively.

The top 10 is completed by 'House of Cards' actress Robin Wright's $9 million earnings, followed by 'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette with $8.5 million.

1. Sofia Vergara -- $41.5 million