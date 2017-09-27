'Saturday Night Live' adds 3 new cast members for season 43

LOS ANGELES — "Saturday Night Live" is adding three new cast members for its new season.

NBC said Tuesday that the trio will join the show when it returns Saturday for its 43rd season.

The newcomers are Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, Luke Null of Cincinnati and Chris Redd of St. Louis.

Gardner is the voice of Cooch in Crackle's "SuperMansion" and is in the 2018 Melissa McCarthy movie "Life of the Party."