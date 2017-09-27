Justin Timberlake for 2018 Super Bowl?

Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl.

The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker is believed to be in "final talks" about taking to the stage during the half-time show at the iconic sporting event in Minneapolis in February next year, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine.

If Justin, 36, does finalise a deal with the National Football League (NFL), it will be the star's first performance at the event since his controversial appearance with Janet Jackson 13 years ago, when he pulled part of her costume off, revealing her breast.

However, NFL insists nothing is confirmed as of yet, and said they "will not speculate" on the current line-up rumours.

In a statement, they said: "No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

A source, meanwhile, told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Justin - who has two-year-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel - is "the guy" that NFL have wanted to book for some time.

They said: "This is who they've wanted for a long time. He's the guy."

The rumour comes after last month former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said it would be a "home run" if Justin were to perform at the Super Bowl.

He said: "Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy. I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented."

Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis.