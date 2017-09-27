Joe Manganiello loves Sofia Vergara's independence

Joe Manganiello loves Sofia Vergara because she's "independent".

The acting duo have been married since 2015, and the 'Modern Family' actress has revealed the thing that "draws" the 40-year-old actor to her the most is her ability to be "really really independent".

Sofia said: "He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.'"

The 45-year-old star acknowledges her independence, and says it's the fact she doesn't "need to ask anyone for anything" that makes the 'Magic Mike XXL' star swoon.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "And I don't need to ask anyone for anything. You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I'm not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don't need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it's amazing."

The pair aren't shy about sharing their love for one another, as Joe recently claimed his relationship with Sofia is "the greatest", despite admitting he didn't think he'd be able to cope with the burden of dating in the spotlight.

He said: "I was never part of a celebrity couple before this, because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention. The two of us knew that once it became public that we were together - and we had conversations about how that would change a lot of things. [Sofia] is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for, because she's the greatest."