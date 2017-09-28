Mixed reviews: Liberals debut cultural plan

"Our total annual investment in Canadian content in 2017-18 is 9 times the average amount that Netflix would contribute yearly," spokesman Scott Henderson said in a statement.

Rogers invested more than $660 million in Canadian content last year, and $580 million the year before.

The government also plans to increase its own contribution to the Canadian Media Fund, though by how much is unclear. Taxing Netflix, or imposing additional taxes on internet providers that carry their content, just wasn't an option, Joly said.

"We went and got the biggest investment in the last 30 years in Canadian content from a foreign company and that we did to support our industry, to support our creators while not taxing more Canadians."

While the money, the investment and the support for Canadian stories is fantastic, it also leaves open a lot of questions about who controls the rules around Canadian broadcasting, said David Sparrow, the president of ACTRA, the performers' union.

"I think the question is, are we allowing them to write their own rules because they have deep pockets and they're investing this money?"

The federal government isn't just looking to Netflix to support Cancon; Joly made it clear she expects other tech giants to start doing some heavy lifting to actively support its development. She highlighted some initiatives underway by Google and Facebook; the latter will help fund digital journalism development in a new program with Ryerson University.

Canadian culture shines because of a strong policy system, said Pierre Nantel, the NDP's heritage critic.

"My take here is that I can't believe that we are going to make policy just (making) deals."

The only major federal funding announcement in the strategy is $125 million over five years for a creative export strategy. That help is welcome, said Margaret McGuffin, executive director of the Canadian Music Publishers Association.

"Our music publishers have 75 per cent of their revenues coming from export," McGuffin said. "Anything that supports export means that Canadian songs are going to be heard around the world."

— with files from David Friend in Toronto

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the government will contribute $100 million over four years to a creative export strategy.

By The Canadian Press