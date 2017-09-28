Reese Witherspoon 'would never change' her past

Reese Witherspoon "would never change anything" about her decision to get married and have children in her 20s.

The 41-year-old actress married her first husband Ryan Phillippe - with whom she has two children Ava, 18, and Deacon, 13 - in 1999 before getting divorced in 2007, and recently revealed she wasn't "a grown up" when the pair tied the knot.

However, the blonde beauty - who is now married to Jim Toth, with whom he has five-year-old son Tennessee - has now clarified that she doesn't regret that time in her life.

She said: "I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I don't know, sometimes it's good to know yourself [first]. I would never change anything."

But although the 'Legally Blonde' star doesn't regret her actions, that doesn't mean she'll be happy if her daughter Ava follows in her footsteps.

Speaking on UK television show 'Lorraine' on Thursday (28.09.17), she added: "I've said to my daughter, I think you know, at 25 you start to know yourself a little bit better."

Reese's comments come after she recently claimed she wasn't mature enough when she wed 43-year-old Ryan, and admitted her new movie 'Home Again' struck a chord with her when she had to explore how to rebuild her life as a mother after a divorce.

She said: "I got married when I was 23 years old and you're not a grown-up at 23. You think you are, but you're not.

"Then your life suddenly changes and I love that this movie explores that, as well as the next chapter and how you have to decide whether the track you are on is where toy want to be for the rest of your life.

"I think that's what a lot of women in their 40s are trying to figure out."