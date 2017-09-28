Khloe Kardashian in no rush to marry Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is in no rush to marry Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with her basketball star beau, but that doesn't mean she wants to rush their relationship, as sources say she's never "typically cared" about tying the knot before she gives birth.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Khloe hasn't typically cared about getting married before having a baby. She's open to it but it's not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids. They have long term plans they are talking about together."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy herself, but Jeffrey C. Jenkins, an executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions, who make her family's reality show has sent his congratulations via Instagram, which seemingly confirms the news.

Sharing a picture of Khloe and Tristan, Jeffrey - who has worked on the show since it began 10 years ago - wrote: "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian (sic)"

Meanwhile, family friend Malika Haqq admitted it is exciting to watch the family grow, amid reports Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West - who already have North, four, and Saint, 21 months - are expecting their third child via a surrogate, and that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

Commenting on their success, Malika said: "They're friends, but they are literally family to me. I am nothing but happy for their success, they've earned it. There's not a lot people that can say they've done it... it's an accolade they really deserve.

And asked if it's nice to see their empire grow, she added: "Yes it is, they are very family-orientated...

"Being close, I can say it, and it is a part of their life that they have allowed people into, you will continue to see the family dynamic grow."