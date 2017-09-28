Joe Manganiello 'obsessed' with Dungeons and Dragons

Joe Manganiello is "obsessed" with 'Dungeons and Dragons'.

The 40-year-old actor is a huge fan of the popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game, so much so that he even transformed the wine cellar in the home he shares with his wife Sofia Vergara into a purpose-built dungeon, complete with "gigantic heads of dragons hanging from the wall".

Revealing Joe's secret obsession, 45-year-old Sofia said: "He's obsessed with it. He has a lot of figurines and he has a dungeon in the house. It was supposed to be the wine cellar and like suddenly within the months it started to happen, he has like these gigantic heads of dragons hanging from the wall and this little village on the table. It's not a wine cellar anymore, it's a dungeon."

The 'Modern Family' star also exposed her husband's love for American football team the Pittsburgh Steelers, as she claims he only ever wears the team's merchandise.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (27.09.17), Sofia said: "I would say like the only bad thing that Joe has, it's like a defect I think, is that he doesn't understand that Steelers clothes is not a brand. He thinks that's the only thing that is clothes."

Meanwhile, Sofia - who wed Joe in 2015 - recently revealed the 'Magic Mike XXL' star loves how "independent" she is.

She said: "He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.'

"And I don't need to ask anyone for anything. You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I'm not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don't need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it's amazing."