Ricky Martin: People will talk about my wedding

Ricky Martin wants people to "talk about" his wedding.

The 45-year-old singer announced his engagement to Jwan Yosef last year, and the pair are intent on having a "public" ceremony that they can "share with the world", as they want their nuptials to be a "great event".

Ricky said: "It's going to be a great event. And people will be talking about it. We're a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalise the beauty of our family. That's why I'm making it public and I'm going to share my wedding with the world."

At the moment, the 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker - who has eight-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino - and his fiancÃ© are planning their invitations, and have yet to decide on a location for the extravagant bash.

Ricky added to Ocean Drive magazine: "Right now we're just dealing with the invitations and everything. We also have to deal with the fact that most of my fiancÃ©'s family is from Syria. So maybe they won't be able to come into this country. So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain."

Whilst Stockholm and Spain might be on the list of possible locations, Ricky previously said he "for sure" wants to tie the knot in his native Puerto Rico.

He said: "It's going to be a big event. I want something massive. I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen.

"It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens."

However, the plans have yet to be set in stone, and Ricky is surprised at how "complicated" and "difficult" it has been to organise his special day.

He added: "Everybody is talking about the wedding but nobody is talking about the planning of the wedding because it's so difficult. I didn't know it was so complicated to put together an event like the one we want."