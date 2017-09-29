Demi Lovato wanted more from Nick Jonas?

Demi Lovato has sparked speculation she had feelings for Nick Jonas.

The 25-year-old star's new album, 'Tell Me You Love Me', features two tracks, 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Only Forever', which are about wanting more from a friendship and lyrics such as "Put down your cigar and pick me up" from the former track, have been seen as being about her long-time pal.

Demi said of the tracks: "I was frustrated with a certain situation.

"And I was like, 'You know what, I'm just going to write about it.' And so I did, and sent [the songs] to that person, and that was... Interesting.

"Any time you send a song about the person, to the person--it's ballsy. It's like, 'Hey! Here's my feelings for you!' "

And the mystery person in question had also written a song about Demi - but still nothing has happened between them.

She added in an interview with Noisey: "They knew [about my feelings], but neither of us had acknowledged [them] before. And then it turned out that person had written a song about me, and we exchanged songs."

"[When I sent mine] that person was like, 'That's an incredible song.' And I was like, 'Yeah, well. It's like, "Hel-lo!"'

"They had their reasons. But, yeah."

The lyrics and comments from Demi - who previously dated Nick's brother Joe Jonas - sparked a fan frenzy on social media.