Anne-Marie is scared of sleeping.

The 26-year-old star has admitted she has a major phobia of getting some shut eye because she doesn't like the thought of her missing out on something while she's unconscious and likes to be aware of her surroundings at all times.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the launch of Thorpe Park's Fright Nights on Thursday (28.09.17), she said: "I have a phobia of vomit and also sleeping."

The blonde singer shot into the limelight when she dropped her single 'Rockabye' with Clean Bandit and has since become known for pouring her heart out in her tracks, but she admitted it can be "scary" to lay her feelings out, though she continues to do so in order to help others.

She said: "It's quite scary to tell everyone my personal stories but also it feels like I'm letting off a little steam at the same time. Also I love to help people who are in the same situation. So if they are going through a bad time they can feel empowered. I write my songs as if I'm the strong one so hopefully they feel good after listening to them."

And it's not just her music that her heartbreak has inspired her, as the 'Alarm' hitmaker also has several tattoos handwritten by the people who have taught her a lesson in life.

She said recently: "All of my tattoos are written by the people who have taught me what the thing is. My best friend taught me a lot about forgiveness so this is his handwriting.

"I do forget to forgive sometimes so it's good to have it on my shoulder to remind me. The tattoos will go on and on. I've got 'trust' tattooed on me and I have a tattoo on my finger that's for my parents. I just love to get stuff that's really meaningful. I want my tattoos to be a story of my life."