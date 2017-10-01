James Arthur became a sex addict after Rita Ora fling

James Arthur "became a bit of a slag" after his fling with Rita Ora.

The 29-year-old singer has admitted his brief fling with the 'Your Song' hitmaker shortly after he'd won the 2012 series of UK talent show 'The X Factor' turned him into a sex addict, and after chatting to "hundreds" of girls on social media, he "lost count" of how many he eventually slept with.

He said: "If I'm honest, I became a bit of a slag after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on Whats-App after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count.

"They were usually the same type - Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I'd contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex.

"It was ridiculously easy. There would be no emotional attachment and it would be just pure sex, and with one or two exceptions that was how it was."

And the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer admits he was left heartbroken when his "amazing" time with Rita, 26, came to an end, as he couldn't believe the blonde beauty was interested in him.

Writing in his new autobiography 'Back To The Boy' - which was featured in The Sun on Sunday newspaper - he said: "I was so puzzled that someone like Rita was actually interested in me. I told myself this couldn't be real. Rita's made a mistake. She must think I'm someone cool. This is so confusing.

"There was a lot of magic there and it was an amazing night. Rita seemed really, really into me, but I still couldn't quite believe it. I wondered if she was a very good actress. I was very stoned that night and my paranoia was sky-high.

"Me and Rita met up a few more times after that and had some more amazing nights. 'I'm in love with you,' she told me one night. She said it so sincerely I wanted to believe her, though it seemed insane.

"[After it ended] I was heartbroken. It hit me really hard."