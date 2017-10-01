Hugh Hefner laid to rest

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday (30.09.17).

The family and close friends of the Playboy magazine founder remembered him fondly in an intimate ceremony held at Los Angeles' Westwood Village Memorial Park at noon.

Hefner's four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some of the closest staff were there to pay tribute to the late media personality, TMZ reports.

Hugh will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, a space which he is reported to have purchased for $75,000 in 1992.

He also has several friends buried there, including jazz musician Buddy Rich and Canadian Playboy Playmate, Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered in 1989.

He said at the time: "Jay Leno suggested that if I was going to spend that kind of money, I should actually be on top of her. But to me there's something rather poetic in the fact that we'll be buried in the same place. And that cemetery also has other meanings and connections for me. Friends like Buddy Rich and Mel Torme are buried there. So is Dorothy Stratten."

Hugh's son Cooper Hefner, who is the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, praised his father for living an "exceptional and impactful life".

He said in a statement: "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

"He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognisable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

Whilst a representative for Hugh added: "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."