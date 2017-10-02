Macaulay Culkin dating Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are dating.

The couple - who were first romantically linked in July - were seen at Instagram's Knott's Scary Farm celebrity night in California on Friday (29.09.17) being openly "affectionate" with one another and holding hands as they walked through the theme park.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Parkgoers said they were very cute with each other holding hands and very affectionate.

"Looked like they were having a great time."

Macaulay, 37, and 29-year-old Brenda were on a double date with friend Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant, and the quartet were having a "great" time together.

The insider added: "They all looked super comfortable together and like they were having a great night out."

Both Macaulay and Brenda will appear in Seth's upcoming directorial debut, 'Changeland', and the former Disney actress admitted making the film in Thailand completely changed her life because they had such an "incredible" experience.

She said: "It's basically about a guy who is going on a planned a trip with his wife, finds out that she's cheating on him, and his best friend jumps in last minute, and it's their adventures in Thailand and the people they sort of come across, and the crazy adventures that happen when you go on a trip across the world.

"It's been incredible. We spent five weeks in Thailand shooting this. Seth directed and wrote and starred in it, and this has been in the making for the last seven years, so he made it happen, it was incredible - it was like, Changeland for me.

"That sounds super cheesy but, like, I came back like a different person."