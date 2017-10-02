Kevin Hart reveals baby name

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are naming their baby Kenzo.

The couple are expecting their first child together, and at the weekend, they celebrated the tot's impending arrival with a lavish baby shower.

And guests were able to use a custom Snapchat filter for their posts from the party, which featured an artistic rendering of Kevin and Eniko and the words "Oh Boy! Baby Kenzo" written in blue script.

The baby shower took place at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu on Sunday (10.01.17) and, according to TMZ, cost a staggering $117,855.

The 'Lion King'-themed celebration saw the venue decorated in animal print with safari animal pictures, and also featured an 'Experience Bar', where guests, including Ludacris, could dress like tribal warriors, sample exotic foods and play a game show similar to 'The Price is Right' called 'The Pride is Right'.

The website claimed the six-figure budget also included $1,500 for a chimp wearing a diaper, but there didn't seem to be any pictures of the creature in any of the many social media posts taken at the celebration.

In one video, the 'Jumanji' star - who also has children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei - joked about the reported price tag for the bash.

He quipped: "We couldn't afford a lion, so we got the dog and just put the [mane] around the dog.

"It's still ballin'; it's just on a budget!"

The celebration took part just a few weeks after the 38-year-old comedian was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video, prompting him to issue an apology to his family.