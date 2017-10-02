Lil Wayne cancels show over security checks

Lil Wayne pulled out of a concert on Saturday (30.09.17) because he didn't want to go through security checks.

The 'Sucker For Pain' hitmaker was scheduled to perform with the likes of 2 Chainz, Cardi B, and Tory Lanez at the annual Fall Ball in Columbia, South Carolina, but pulled out after he "elected not to come into the building through the venue's standard safety procedures."

A statement from the Colonial Life Arena (CLA) continued: "The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena.

"While we regret the artist's decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardise the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members."

The rest of the show went on as planned, but a row has now broken out over refunds.

While the venue initially said they would be offering fans their money back, promoters have decided against it.

Promoters from Victory Promotions, Ben Hated, LLC. and MTS Entertainment said: "After careful consideration and a consultation with our attorneys we collectively have decided not to offer refunds for the 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017."

They have argued that Wayne - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. - was not the headline act on the bill and therefore not the main attraction for the event.

They said: "Each artist on the 2nd Annual Fall Ball is a headlining act in their own right.

"All of our flyers and promotions has never once mentioned Lil Wayne as the headliner nor mentioned this as a Lil Wayne concert."